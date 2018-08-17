BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Boye Olusanya, Simi Adeagbo, Damilola Onafuwa to speak at TEDxLagos 2018 | Tomorrow, August 18th

17.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

TEDxLagos has announced the lineup of speakers at TEDxLagos 2018 and we are so excited. The event which is themed ‘Spotlight’ will hold this Saturday, August 18th at Muson Centre, Onikan and will underscore brilliant ideas in Technology, Entertainment, Governance, and Media amongst other areas.

Scheduled to speak at the event are Boye Olusanya, CEO 9mobile; Simi Adeagbo, Olympian and Africa’s First Female Skeleton Athlete; Damilola Onafuwa, Documentary Photographer; Olasupo Shasore, Legal Practitioner and Historian; Tope Okupe, Disability Advocate; and Ade Olufeko, Technologist and Business Futurist.

James George, Anthonia Ojenagbon, Janah Ncube, Olubankole Wellington, Tokini Peterside and Clare Omatseye will also share several brilliant ideas while the duo of Femi Leye and Dream Catchers will thrill the audience with performances.

Date: Saturday, August 18th, 2018.
Venue: Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The event which is hosted by Ace Comedian and MC, Bovi Ugboma will feature talks, workshop sessions, and a networking cocktail. TEDxLagos 2018 is proudly supported by Union Bank, Skoll Foundation, BellaNaija, Johnnie Walker, Dotts MediaHouse, Businessday, Penzaarville, Guardian, and Vanguard.

To keep up with all the happenings, please follow @TedxLagosng on  InstagramFacebook, and Twitter 

#TEDxLagos

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija