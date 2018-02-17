BellaNaija

Winter Olympics: Nigeria’s Simidele Adeagbo in 20th Position after first 2 Runs

17.02.2018

Nigeria’s Simidele Adeagbo is after her first 2 runs currently in the 20th position at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics sport of Skeleton, Punch reports.

Adeagbo ran 54.19 seconds and 54.58 seconds in runs 1 and 2 respectively.

Adeagbo made history after becoming the first African woman to qualify for the sport of Skeleton in the Winter Olympics.

Germany’s Jacqueline Lolling currently leads the race after running 51.74 seconds and 52.12 seconds, but Adeagbo could still make the podium if she improves in her remaining 2 runs.

