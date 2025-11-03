M.I Abaga Hosts Exclusive Viewing Party as Chivas Deepens Partnership with Arsenal

The incredible M.I. Abaga, rapper, storyteller, and cultural curator, has always been more than just a voice in music.

He’s a movement; a man who blends creativity, intellect, and influence with effortless cool. A lifelong Arsenal fan, M.I.’s love for the game runs deep, reflected in the way he champions excellence, community, and culture both on and off the mic.

On October 17th, he brought that passion home, literally, hosting an exclusive Chivas Hometainment Night, where football met fine living and the Chivas 12 experience set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

Watch Here

Days before the highly anticipated Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League fixture, M.I teased his followers with an Instagram Story and IG post:

“It is our year, baby. Arsenal, finally, after so many of you guys hating on us this year, we are winning the Champions League, Premier League, and every single trophy we go for,” as he invited football fans and his followers to comment on his page to get invites to his exclusive hometainment watch party.

Watch here

When Arsenal delivered a stunning 4–0 victory, M.I.’s Lagos home transformed into something special, a reflection of shared success. Between the laughter, tactical debates, and smooth pours of Chivas 12, the night embodied the Chivas belief that success is best enjoyed together.

The evening’s signature cocktails, including The Regal Sunset, The Martini Royal, and Chivas Free Flow, elevated the experience into something more: a celebration of craftsmanship and culture.

Reflecting mid-toast, M.I shared, “For me, football has always been about connection, the people, the energy, the culture. That’s the Chivas way too; it’s about rising together, not alone.” As Arsenal sealed their fourth goal, M.I. raised his glass one final time: “To football, to culture, and to the Chivas spirit – I Rise, We Rise.”

The night captured everything Chivas Regal stands for: ambition and collective success, defining what football can look and feel like with close company and lovers of football: refined, connected, and full of heart, and this journey doesn’t end here. A few days later, M.I was recently spotted at the Emirates Stadium in London, joining fellow Chivas ambassadors Do2dtun, Efa Iwara, and Excel Joab inside the Chivas Box at the Emirates for another unforgettable match day as Arsenal faced Crystal Palace. Together, they brought the Chivas message from Lagos to London, where football, heritage, and culture rise as one.

Because at Chivas, it’s never just about the game; it’s about the blend. It’s about the spirit that connects with football fans; win or lose, when one team rises, we all do – I Rise, We Rise.

Drink Responsibly. 18+.

#ChivasHometainment #IRiseWeRise

#ChivasRegalNG #ChivasxArsenal

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About the Chivas Regal

Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands – Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship. As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.

At the heart of Chivas is a simple but powerful belief, success isn’t a personal journey but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise”. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone – they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

Sponsored Content