Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr of DottsMediaHouse bags the BrandCom Young Ceo of the Year Award for the Second Time in a Row

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Founder and CEO of one of the leading media firms based in Lagos Nigeria – DottsMediaHouse, has been recognized as Young CEO of the year for the second consecutive year at the BrandCom Awards 2021

The award was presented to the young and vibrant CEO by Steve Babaeko (CEO, X3M Ideas) & Joshua Ajayi (Founder, Brand Communicator) at the event ceremony held on  November 19, in Ikeja G.R.A, Lagos State.

The stakeholders of Brandcom in their congratulatory message to Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr acknowledged the recognition as the highest honour reserved for an individual who has distinguished themselves in the integrated marketing communication space especially in the digital marketing industry where Tiwalola Olanubi plays for the year (2021) in review.

“Tiwalola leads an amazing innovative team that keeps delivering at the highest level in the media space. He is well-deserving of the Young CEO of the Year Award for the second year in a row as he has excelled in upholding the highest professional standard and immense contributions to the media industry” Brandcom stakeholder said.

Accepting the award, Tiwalola Jnr expressed gratitude to the organizers of the BrandCom Awards 2021, stating that this gives him the same feeling as 2020 when he was awarded for the same category and emphasized how this recognition stand as applause for the creative innovative projects he and his team keep and will continue to deliver for local and international brands across the globe

On the same night, the agency – DottsMediaHouse also received an award for Most Innovative Influencer Marketing Agency of 2021, The Agency’s Head of Influencer Marketing – Bright Esagbodje said his team will continue to create innovative solutions in the influencer marketing and media space as a whole. “We will not relent on staying true to DottsMedia’s tagline – Cocreate Magic” – Bright emphasized.

DottsMediaHouse is Africa’s leading media firm using three arms – content, consulting and strategy to create campaigns, movements & stories that inspire change and socio-economic development helping corporate, institutional and government clients across the globe expand their reach across an increasingly progressive audience.

