Yaaay! The BBNaija Lockdown Highlights Premieres Tonight

By Mofijesusewa Samuel

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BBNaija Lockdown came at a time we all needed it most last year. It was a welcome distraction from the fact that we were facing our first pandemic, stuck at home, and unable to have the extravagant weekend parties we loved so much. The housemates were a well-thought-out mix of people from different backgrounds, whose individualities brought their game on. From their first night on the show, fans could already tell that they would like the lockdown geng, and they were not wrong. 

 Now, only five months after the most anticipated BBNaija finale, MultiChoice is bringing back highlights from our favorite show, and we couldn’t be more excited! Here’s why we’re looking forward to the highlights show:

  1. Our Favourite housemates: Fans get a chance to relive the moments where they decided to start ‘stanning’ their favorite Lockdown star. Viewers have been following the ex-housemates’ growth since they left Big Brother’s house, but they don’t have full access to their lives. This highlight gives them the chance to relish the idea that they know what is going on in each housemate’s lives and it’s a way to rekindle their love for them.
  2. All the Ships: The lockdown edition was almost the ‘romance’ edition. From the first week, housemates were already creating triangles, pairing up and falling in love. Lilo and Eric had what seemed to be a whirlwind romance. Ozo, Dorathy and Nengi were in a triangle, and Erica was also in a triangle with Laycon and Kiddwaya. Interestingly, Prince had the most complicated of all the ships, stuck between Tolanibaj, Nengi, and Wathoni. Some other romances began towards the end of the show, with Wathoni and Brighto starting something new. Other relationships like Neo and Vee’s up-and-down love and Prince and Dora’s best friendship also kept viewers stuck to their screens. We can’t wait to relive the defining moments in each of these relationships. We want to see the exact moment each couple became a thing, and other extra members of the triangles gave up. We can already see the drama loading!
  3. We get to wear our detector hats: Watching the highlights will help us trace the relationships that have bloomed out of the house. We get a chance to figure out the moment it became clear that Lucy and Ka3na would never be able to make a friendship work. Viewers can also take a minute to study the moment things started to shift between Prince and Dorathy, from besties to who knows what. The detectives among us will have their romance detectors out, ready to catch the exact switch moments.
  4. The fights: Even though the Lockdown housemates were kind to each other, they had some epic clashes. Ka3na and Lucy probably had the highest share of arguments, but Tolanibaj also gave us hot moments. We can’t wait to rewatch the iconic Vee and Neo ‘meuuve’ moment or the Erica and Wathoni fight. They were all essential to the much-needed entertainment the show brought to our lives. We can already foresee all the drama the different fan bases will bring on social media after they rewatch these Big Brother house disputes.
  5. Re-analyse the most controversial moments: There were certain moments in the Lockdown edition that housemates have said were misrepresented. One of those moments – Praise and Ka3na’s aggressive cuddling may finally make sense after we rewatch the act. Getting to watch Laycon’s protective behaviour towards Erica regarding Kiddwaya may also put certain statements he made into perspective.
  6. A chance to ask our favorite housemates questions: That’s right! Throughout the duration of the show, MultiChoice will be giving you the chance to send in all your pressing questions for your favorite housemates. All you have to do is record yourself asking the questions and if you’re lucky, your video will be played during the reunion show and you get to watch the housemate attempt to answer your question.  Exciting right?

The highlights show starts airing on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) tonight March 1, 2021. Download the DStv App on your android or iOS device so you don’t miss a moment.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com for more information. 

