Tonto Dikeh is the face of Klleral Clear Body Lotion 🎉

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood Star Actress and frontline Philanthropist Tonto Dikeh is the face of the ultra-new Klleral Clear Body Lotion, the latest in a long line of skincare products from Divine Crown.

The sultry screen diva signed a 5-year multi-million naira deal with the Onitsha-based company as a brand ambassador on February 10th, 2020, and kicks off the year 2021 by unveiling one of the company’s most anticipated skincare products as part of her ambassadorial obligations to the brand.

Having made an entry into the market with previous products like soft flowers and serial white, Divine Crown’s new product is expected to take off as one of the most sought-after products in the new year with a genuine star like Tonto Dikeh as its arrowhead.

Having successfully unveiled similar products to great effect in the past, Tonto Dikeh took to her official Instagram page and she’s set to project the Klleral Clear body lotion as the go-to brand for skincare enthusiasts as her burgeoning portfolio continues to grow.

