Connect with us

Promotions

Knowing the right Skincare Routine can earn You 5years less than your current Age

Promotions

Tonto Dikeh is the face of Klleral Clear Body Lotion 🎉

Promotions

Yaaay! The BBNaija Lockdown Highlights Premieres Tonight

Events Promotions

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

Promotions

Lush Hair just launched the Free Lush Hair Academy | Here's how the Launch went down

Events Promotions

AG Baby & Simi are set to shut it down at oraimo's HotBox on February 28th

Events Promotions

Here are the Key Takeaways from the I4G Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Events Promotions

Get the Scoop on Ingressive Capital Hub's Discussion at the Ehingbeti 2021

Events Promotions

Here are some useful Insights on Unlocking Agricultural Potential from the Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Events Promotions

Big Win for JIK as they get endorsed by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)

Promotions

Knowing the right Skincare Routine can earn You 5years less than your current Age

By Moe

Published

5 hours ago

 on

‘’I regret taking care of my skin.’’ – says no one.

The Nigerian beauty industry has been criticized for a long time due to the lack of authenticity of all-natural products. We have heard horror stories of skin-damaging due to the use of toxic products labeled as ‘’organic’’. The skin is like a sponge that absorbs everything you put on it, be it good or bad. 

After 2years of extensive product research, we present to you Botanical Body by Organic Shoppe

Botanical Body is here to change this narrative. When it comes to holistic beauty, we go above and beyond, and this is because we believe that what goes on in your body is as important as what goes in. Botanical Body products are created from natural plant extracts ranges, produced to help skin types and skin variants (complexion, texture).

As we scout around the world to source the highest quality ingredients, precious plant extracts, magical oils, and potent cosmeceuticals, Botanical Body endeavors to produce and provide effective botanical beauty products ensuring that each formula instantly improves the way your skin looks and feels. 

Beyond plant-based oils, butter, and essential extracts, skincare, and healing can benefit from the synergy of plant-based butter, oils, and essence, giving us a tested and trusted improved skin appearance, improved skin tone, and a younger-looking complexion.

Discover our kit sets to help you achieve healthier and younger-looking skin on www.botanical body.ng all cruelty-free:

🌱Acne Care Kit (Acne Toner, Acne Fence, Acne Heal)

🌱 5years younger Daily Care Kit (Cleanser, Toner, Antioxidant, Body lotion, Sunscreen)

🌱 Anti-ageing Kit (Cleanser, Anti-ageing Toner, Anti-ageing Cream, Moisturizer)

Why choose Botanical Body?

  • Natural Ingredients: Botanical body products are non-GMO, do not contain harmful additives and cruelty-free, great for all skin types, and made with natural ingredients.
  • Product Kits: We have created kits that cater to specific skin concerns and improvements. They include: -Acne Care Kit, Daily Care Kit, and ⁣Anti-ageing Kit.
  • Secure Payment: To help provide a safe experience, we only allow payment methods that offer strong protection for our buyers.
  • 24/7 Support: We maintain a dedicated e-commerce support center providing support for your shopping experience and technical assistance.

Contact info:

Botanical Body

www.botanicalbody.ng 

Phone: +234 818 507 9084

Email – [email protected]

Botanical Body… Promoting Beauty At Every Stage Of Life With Botanical Body Products. 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (6)

BN Book Review: “Roll Away the Stone” by E.J Gray | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples
Advertisement
css.php