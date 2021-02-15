Start a Healthy Lifestyle, Choose Organic Shoppe

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

You shouldn’t wait until age 40 to take your health seriously

To ensure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.” – William Londen.

It is no news that the fast-growing awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and eating clean is changing the ways people approach their diet in Nigeria. 

We also understand that starting the healthy living journey, mostly regarding eating clean, may be challenging to embark on. Still, it is also a rewarding one, and for us at Organic Shoppe, we are here to make it more comfortable with our all-natural produce and products.

What exactly is a “Healthy Living Lifestyle”? For many people, this is a lifestyle where both physical and mental health are functioning in harmony in a person, as both of them are closely linked and directly affect each other. While for many in Nigeria, one of the reasons why embarking on this healthy journey is challenging, regarding eating clean, is because they are unaware of where to buy all-natural produce and products. 

Meet Organic Shoppe a tech-based health and wellness company that promotes healthy living and lifestyle, produces and retails natural and organic products and produce in Nigeria. They currently also operate in the United States

Below are some of the services Organic Shoppe offers:

  • An online market to buy all-natural and organic products (essential oils, fresh farm produce, herbs & spices, skin and health care products, food supplements,  Natural Oils, and Butters) and many more.
  • Shoppe Plus: this is an annual subscription that gives you access to FREE, fast shipping for all purchases nationwide for as low as N12,000/year within Lagos. 
  • Go green plus (Save on Organic Farm Produce): this is a Monthly/yearly subscription of Farm produce to be delivered weekly at your doorstep. 
  • Herbal Nutrition: this also allows you to have access to a Phytotherapist consultation for herbal health support. 
  • Shoppe Trade: We offer wholesale discounts if you’re in the Natural industry Do you operate a natural food business? Natural skincare business? Or a Herb retailer?  We encourage you to call so we can send you our price list.

Organic Shoppe also offers custom production and ready to label/semi-custom formulating. For further information or inquiries. Contact Organic Shoppe on Instagram, call customer care at 08185079084 or email [email protected]

For people looking to transition to a healthy lifestyle, below are simple steps to take:

  • Practice cooking at home.
  • Eat fewer processed food. 
  • Create healthy relationships.
  • Experiment with whole Grains.
  • Increase your vegetable intake.
  • Drink more water and less fizzy drink.
  • Develop spiritual practice (like praying and meditating).

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

