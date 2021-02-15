Connect with us

Promotions

FirstBank is further empowering its FirstMoney Agents with Exclusive Loan Facilities

Promotions

Start a Healthy Lifestyle, Choose Organic Shoppe

Promotions

You've got to love this Visual Story by SisiVisage Media & Kelikume Fashion themed 'The Hidden Fruit - A Valentine Tale

Events Promotions

Introducing SW Nigeria's New Sparkle Queen - Erica Nlewedim ✨

Promotions

There's so much to Enjoy with Firstmonie Wallet this Valentine

Promotions

Here's how You can Win up to 2.5 Million Naira in the In-Harmony Challenge Powered by Smoov Chapman

Promotions

Freedom Foundation invites you to its Session themed 'Mental Health and You: Your Journey to Wellness' - February 20th

Promotions

It's Valentine and Access Bank has the best Treats for all their Customers

Promotions

Pinkberry introduces their New Strawberry Yogurt Flavor, a Perfect Taste for Valentine

Promotions

Heartbreak has got Nothing on You with the Swatch Valentine Collection | Shop exclusively on FFStores.com

Promotions

FirstBank is further empowering its FirstMoney Agents with Exclusive Loan Facilities

Published

51 mins ago

 on

In furtherance of the need to promote the business activities of its foremost agent banking platform – Firstmonie Agents – Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, FirstBank, has announced the provision of loan facilities – up to one million naira – to its banking agents. The Bank currently has over 86,300 Firstmonie Agents, spread across 772 of the country’s 774 Local Government Areas.

With its location in every neighborhood, Firstmonie Agents have been integral to filling the financial exclusion gap, providing convenient banking services that are easily accessible, thereby saving time and travel costs for individuals in the suburbs and remote environments that have no access to financial services.

The bank’s financial inclusion activities are in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country; irrespective of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology and accessibility to modern infrastructural facilities. The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.

Appreciating the Firstmonie Agents, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, FirstBank said

The roles played by our Firstmonie Agents in promoting businesses across the nooks and crannies of the country cannot be overemphasized as they have continued to set the pace in extending financial inclusion to communities with little or no access to financial services.”

“With our Firstmonie Agents in every neighborhood, several communities have witnessed a surge in business and financial activities, which is contributory to national growth and development. We commend our Agents and are delighted to support them with credit facilities, which they can access 24hours a day in less than 2minutes.”

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You
Advertisement
css.php