Sweet & Spicy is the Category for the New Domino’s Spiced BBQ Chicken Delight Pizza 🤤🍕

Esso Properties launches Two Estates: Berry Prime Estate & Sunray Estate in Anambra State

Polaris Bank rolls out a Salary Advance Offer for Valentine Shoppers

User Experience on oraimo hits a High Point with its Partnership with Carlcare

You can now 'Indulge on the Go' as Cold Stone Creamery launches its Website & Mobile App

The Desperados Train just hit Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, and Owerri - Here's how the Launch went down

FirstBank is further empowering its FirstMoney Agents with Exclusive Loan Facilities

Start a Healthy Lifestyle, Choose Organic Shoppe

You've got to love this Visual Story by SisiVisage Media & Kelikume Fashion themed 'The Hidden Fruit - A Valentine Tale

Introducing SW Nigeria's New Sparkle Queen - Erica Nlewedim ✨

Published

4 hours ago

 on


This February, Domino’s Pizza is embracing the sweet and spicy side of love with the newly launched Spiced BBQ Chicken Delight Pizza!

They literally want to take everyone on a sweet and spicy adventure. Are you ready?

Made with only the best ingredients, the new Spiced BBQ Chicken Delight has a sweet, delicious base, with a generous spread of rich BBQ sauce, topped with delicious pepper chicken, and garnished with onions, green pepper, and sweet corn; it is everything we want in a pizza and more. So, if you have been looking for the best-spiced experience this season, we guarantee it will be sinking your teeth into a slice of the Spiced BBQ Chicken Delight.

Atarting from today, February 15th, this new, tasty, and perfectly crafted pizza guaranteed to keep you coming back for more, is now available across all Domino’s outlet, at a whopping 25% discount!!

Unbelievable right? So, make sure you enjoy the taste of BBQ this season. What better way to enjoy the moment with your loved ones than a barbeque experience you will never forget! 😊

Do not wait to be told, be part of the first set of people to enjoy these amazing new flavour today.

Hurry up now, visit www.dominos.ng and place your orders, you can also get it delivered to you at your doorstep in 25mins guaranteed!
Don’t be left out! Follow Domino’s Pizza on social media @dominosng for more amazing offers and even more discounts.

