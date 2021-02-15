Connect with us

The Desperados Train just hit Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, and Owerri - Here's how the Launch went down

3 hours ago

Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, and Owerri have now joined the list of cities where Desperados, the world’s first tequila flavored beer can be enjoyed following a rollout across the country.

In December 2020, Nigerian Breweries officially unveiled the Desperados Beer brand as the latest addition to its huge portfolio of alcoholic beverages boasting renowned brands such as Heineken, Star Lager Beer, Life Continental Beer, Legend Extra Stout, and 33 Export Lager.

The unveiling which took place in Lagos attracted a good number of fun-loving young Nigerians who were hosted an exclusive launch event to celebrate the brand and highlight its many iconic attributes.

Desperados was born out of wild experimentation in France nearly three decades ago, which produced a new beer brand that combines the sharp taste of tequila with a lemony beer taste. Now sold in more than 50 countries around the world, the brand is not just known for its unique tequila flavor but the adventurous and daring consumer experiences it unlocks for its vibrant community as well.

Speaking on the new city rollouts, Portfolio Manager, Flavoured Craft & Beer, Nigerian Breweries, Sarah Agha, explained that with the brand now available in five cities across the country, more beer lovers can expect to enjoy the premium taste of Desperados tequila beer.

She added that

This launch is not like every other launch, but represents an induction of these cities to a more daring lifestyle through which we hope to help our consumers in these cities rewrite the rules for what they call fun.”

With rollouts in these four cities and more cities to follow in the coming weeks, Desperados will be aiming to grow its tribe of confident and dynamic party lovers, who it has been known to provide with very fun and disruptive experiences using music, intimate parties, and art forms.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content 

