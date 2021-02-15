You can now ‘Indulge on the Go’ as Cold Stone Creamery launches its Website & Mobile App

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey ice cream lovers, we have some amazing news and just had to share with you! The wait is finally over, your favourite ice cream brand has gone digital! Yes, Cold Stone Creamery has launched its E-commerce website and Mobile App making your sweet cravings easier to satisfy.

It’s truly indulgence in your pocket as ordering for your favourite treats from Cold Stone Creamery just got a lot more convenient. Now you can order any ice cream dessert of your choice and have it delivered to you within minutes with just a few taps on your phone.

Enter a sweet world of creamier, smoother and tastier ice cream filled with your favourite toppings, desserts and flavours made especially for you as the mobile App and website bring the sweet experience right into the palm of your hands.

Also, this sweet news comes with even sweeter offers! Enjoy super huge savings and discounts when you order via the Cold Stone Creamery’s mobile App. With every App order, you will get 50% off on Like it and Love it cup sizes! Amazing right! On top of this, you will also be entitled to amazing monthly deals! Yum!

So, whether you are on the go, at work or just want to relax in the comfort of your home over a cup of ice cream, Cold Stone Creamery has got you covered. The simple, fast and easy to use mobile features brings a new level of comfort to comfort food.

You definitely should take advantage of this fantastic offer by simply going to your IOS App Store or Google Playstore for Android and download the app now. You can also place orders via the website by clicking https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/home

To never miss out on more amazing news and offers, make sure to follow @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Happy shopping!

