AG Baby & Simi are set to shut it down at oraimo’s HotBox on February 28th
In this month of love, tech giant, oraimo set the pace as they activated a series of campaigns that got the internet buzzing.
The first was the release of the Valentine bundles. A unique collection of different oraimo products that were sold at incredible discounts.
They went further to host ‘single pringle’ celebrities and a couple of social media influencers who all held live sessions on their Instagram pages to answer questions on love and dating from their fans in the #sharelovewithoraimo campaign.
To end the celebration in grand style, oraimo will be bringing celebrity love birds, AG Baby and Simi to the HotBox.
A live performance will be aired on the 28th of February, 2021 at 8 pm on
Trace Naija DSTV 325
YouTube: oraimo accessories
