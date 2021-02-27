AG Baby & Simi are set to shut it down at oraimo’s HotBox on February 28th

In this month of love, tech giant, oraimo set the pace as they activated a series of campaigns that got the internet buzzing.

The first was the release of the Valentine bundles. A unique collection of different oraimo products that were sold at incredible discounts.

They went further to host ‘single pringle’ celebrities and a couple of social media influencers who all held live sessions on their Instagram pages to answer questions on love and dating from their fans in the #sharelovewithoraimo campaign.

To end the celebration in grand style, oraimo will be bringing celebrity love birds, AG Baby and Simi to the HotBox.

A live performance will be aired on the 28th of February, 2021 at 8 pm on

Trace Naija DSTV 325

YouTube: oraimo accessories

Follow them on

Facebook: @oraimoNigeria

Instagram: @oraimoclub

#oraimoHotBox

#sharelovewithoraimo

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content