China Africa Business Council Opens first Africa Office in Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

L-R Henry Odein Ajumogobia – Principal Partner of Ajumogobia and Okeke Law Firm and former Minister of State, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN-Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Nigeria, Chu Maoming – The Consul General of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, Lagos, His Excellency, The Executive Governor Lagos State Babjide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Diana Chen – Chairman Choice International Group, Chief Association Officer CABC Nigeria and Vice-Chairman CABC, China, Dr. Linus Idahosa – Vice Chairman, Choice International Group.

Chief Diana Chen hosted the Executive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Consul General of the PRC in Nigeria, Chu Maoming, for the Commissioning of three offices, which include:
China- Africa Business Council, Nigeria;
Belt & Road Service Connections Center;
Belt & Road Mediation Center.
The Guest List further included: Madame Wang, Chairman of B&R Service Connection & Mediation Center, Beijing, China, Odein Ajumogobia, Principal Partner of Ajumogobia and Okeke Law Firm and former Minister of State in Nigeria, Dr Linus Idahosa, the Vice Chairman of the Choice International Group (CIG),
Moyo Onigbanjo SAN, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Lagos State, Solape Hammond, Special Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and investment.

The CABC, Headquartered in China, is set up to incorporate Nigerian Companies as members with their representative offices in Nigeria.

According to Chief Diana Chen, “The purpose of setting up a representative office here in Lagos “is to develop the membership of not only the Chinese enterprises but also enterprises that are looking for business opportunities and investment in China.” The aim is to enhance and develop the cooperation between Nigerian and Chinese Companies into a more integrated and efficient platform and to increase the number of reliable, high-performing, and high-quality Nigerian companies joining the Council’s Office in Nigeria.

