Finalists Unveiled for the 2025 AWIEF Awards

The Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) announces the finalists for the prestigious AWIEF Awards for 2025.

Held annually as part of the AWIEF Conference, the AWIEF Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs and business leaders across the African continent. The aim is to shine a spotlight on women who are driving innovation, building impactful businesses, advancing gender equality, and contributing to Africa’s inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

The AWIEF Awards are a powerful platform to honour women whose innovation, resilience, and leadership are shaping the future of Africa,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder and CEO. “Our 2025 finalists embody the transformative role women entrepreneurs play in creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.

This year’s finalists were selected by an international panel of judges from a highly competitive pool of outstanding nominees spanning diverse sectors, from technology and agriculture to energy, creative industries, and social entrepreneurship. Their journeys exemplify the resilience, ingenuity, and leadership of African women shaping the future of the continent.

AWIEF AWARDS 2025 FINALISTS (listed in alphabetical order)

Young Entrepreneur Award

Norah Kimathi – Kenya

Enyo Kossiwa Midjresso-Amouzou – Togo

Chisom Victory Okorie – Nigeria

Empowerment Award

Mathildah Amollo – Kenya

Naima Mohamed – Somalia

Mampho Sotshongaye – South Africa

Energy Entrepreneur Award

Chenez Henderson – South Africa

Rufaro Marufu – Zimbabwe

Nidal Tafah – Morocco

Creative Industry Award

Mahlet Afework – Ethiopia

Stella Ndekile – Nigeria

Soraya da Piedade – Angola

Social Entrepreneur Award

Farana Boodhram – South Africa

Naom Monari – Kenya

Barbara Nabigambo – Uganda

Agri Entrepreneur Award

Linda Davis – Kenya

Ruth Ede – Nigeria

Millicent Okumu – Kenya

Josephine Takundwa – Zimbabwe

Tech Entrepreneur Award

Vivian Arinaitwe – Uganda

Maryanne Gichanga – Kenya

Naledi Magowe – Botswana

Recognizing Africa’s Women Leaders

The AWIEF Awards continue to champion women-led innovation and enterprise across Africa, celebrating women who are not only creating successful businesses but also making a positive social and economic impact in their communities and beyond.

Join the AWIEF2025

The winners of the AWIEF Awards 2025 will be announced at awards ceremony and gala dinner which will take place during the AWIEF Conference, Exhibition and Awards, taking place on 30 – 31 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

An opportunity to join the celebration and connect with women entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and business leaders across Africa.

To register and book your delegate ticket for AWIEF2025, please click here

