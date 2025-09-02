Escape to the Greens: The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic Returns for a Weekend of Luxury, Lifestyle & Leisure

Mark your calendars. Escape to The Greens (ETTG) and The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is back, and promises to be bigger.

With about 50% of accommodation packages already booked, the weekend of Friday, 26 September, to Sunday, 28 September, 2025, will see Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate transform into a vibrant playground of world-class golf, curated leisure, and Nigeria’s finest entertainment featuring A-listers Johnny Drille and Kiekie.

Now in its fifth edition, Escape to the Greens returns alongside the landmark 10th edition of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic, this year dubbed the Emerald Invitational, cementing its place as one of Nigeria’s most anticipated luxury lifestyle and sporting events.

More than just a golf tournament, this signature celebration offers a complete immersion into the Lakowe Lakes lifestyle. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of a 308-hectare estate with lush fairways, 14 glistening lakes, and a world-class 18-hole championship course, Escape To The Greens invites both seasoned golfers and non-golfers to indulge in a weekend that seamlessly blends luxury, leisure, culture, and community—all just over an hour from Lagos.

The Luxe Weekend Pass: A Seamless All-Inclusive Experience

For those seeking the ultimate escape, the Luxe Weekend Pass is your all-access ticket to the full ETTG experience. The pass includes:

Two nights’ luxury accommodation

All meals and select premium drinks

Access to exclusive signature events with A-list entertainment, including Verse & Vibe Night, Poolside Pulse Party, and the Royale Emerald Gala

Curated leisure activities such as pontoon boat rides, sip & paint sessions, pottery & candle-making workshops, caricature drawing, archery, and tennis knock-arounds — experiences valued at over N400,000 per person.

Accommodation packages are filling fast, with over half already reserved. Rates start at ₦1,295,000 for Studio Cottages and extend to ₦5,225,000 for Four-Bedroom Apartments, crafted for couples, families and groups seeking to indulge in Lakowe Lakes’ signature estate lifestyle. Secure your stay before availability runs out — bookings can be made here .

For guests wishing to tailor their experience, day passes are available for individual events, offering flexibility to enjoy the highlights of the weekend at their own pace.

Weekend Highlights Include:

Verse & Vibes Night (Fri 26 Sep) – A soulful fusion of jazz, spoken word, and dance under the stars, featuring IBQUAKE, OB Nelson & The Serenade Jazz Band, as well as Lilian Yeri Dance World . Early-bird tickets from ₦75,000 per person.

– A soulful fusion of jazz, spoken word, and dance under the stars, featuring as well as . Early-bird tickets from ₦75,000 per person. Poolside Pulse Party (Sat 27 Sep) – An all-day celebration with DJ Nana, Folagade Banks and Layi Wasabi, including games, drinks, all-day dining, giveaways, and luxury lounging. Early-bird tickets from ₦125,000 per person.

– An all-day celebration with and including games, drinks, all-day dining, giveaways, and luxury lounging. Early-bird tickets from ₦125,000 per person. Royale Emerald Gala Night (Sat 27 Sep) – A night of African opulence hosted by Kiekie, headlined by A-list artist Johnny Drille, and featuring Teni Entertainer . Early-bird tickets from ₦225,000 per person.

– A night of African opulence hosted by Kiekie, headlined by A-list artist Johnny Drille, and featuring . Early-bird tickets from ₦225,000 per person. Golf Tournament – Previous years have seen West Africa’s top pro golfers battle it out on the fairways, and this year promises even more excitement. But it’s not just for the pros—the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic welcomes players of all skill levels to test their swing on the estate’s prestigious 18-hole championship course.

More Than An Event—An Estate Lifestyle Showcase

Escape To The Greens is a celebration of everything Lakowe Lakes represents — elegant stays, elevated experiences, and a community that knows how to celebrate in style. Whether you’re a golf enthusiast, culture connoisseur, or simply craving a vibey weekend escape, The Emerald Invitational is your sign to live the luxe life all weekend long in Nigeria’s ultimate lifestyle destination.

Visit the ETTG webpage or contact [email protected] for bookings and more information. Early-bird passes are limited.

Sponsored Content