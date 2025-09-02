Smoky. Spicy. Story-Filled: Knorr Made World Jollof Day Taste Different This Year!

Connect with us

Knorr, one of Nigeria’s leading seasoning brands, marked this year’s World Jollof Day 2025 with a campaign that celebrated both the taste of Jollof and the many stories and traditions behind it. Through “Knorr World Jollof – Jollof Your Way: Your Story, Your Pot”, the brand invited Nigerians to share how they make and enjoy jollof in their own unique way.

To kick off the campaign, 19 creators and collaborators, all co-wing(wo)men of Knorr, shared their personal Jollof stories, opening their pots and hearts to show how the dish takes on different flavours, meanings, and traditions across households. From childhood memories to modern kitchen twists, these stories sparked conversations that quickly spread across social media, inspiring fans everywhere to join in through the Jollof Your Way with Knorr Challenge.

Knorr received a plethora of entries, each one showing that while every Jollof pot is different, it brings people together with Knorr at the heart of these moments. The winners of the Challenge will receive specially curated Wingman Boxes, ensuring that the celebration carries on long after World Jollof Day.

Speaking on the impact of the campaign, Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria Plc, said, “At Knorr, we have always believed that food is more than what’s on the plate; it is culture, memory, and community. This year’s World Jollof Day showed that again in a powerful way. What we saw was that no two Jollof pots are the same, yet every single one carries meaning. That is the beauty of food — personal, cultural, and social all at once. We are proud to have supported all of these stories as the kitchen wingman, adding flavour to the stories that matter most.”

With this campaign, Knorr reaffirmed its role in sparking cultural conversations around food, community, and identity. The 2025 celebration of World Jollof Day once again proved that Jollof is not just a meal — it is a shared story, and Knorr is always there to make it tasty and memorable.

