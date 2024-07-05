Join KieKie on a Fashion Journey through Lagos in ‘Shopaholic’ Series

Get ready for something new and adventurous coming to your screens as KieKie stars in the new YouTube series “Shopaholic.” Premiering Friday, July 5th, on the Lady Laide Media YouTube channel, this web series is ideal for all aspiring and established fashionistas.

“Shopaholic” takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Season 2 will explore Abuja, and Season 3 promises to visit your country, city, or town. Viewers are encouraged to share their favorite shopping spots with the host. New episodes premiere every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel.

Viewers are invited to subscribe and turn on post notifications to catch every episode. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape!

Weekly episodes are also available in French.

Watch Here:

Follow and subscribe: YouTube, Instagram and Facebook

For sponsorship or information, contact:

Lady Laide Films Ltd.

CEO: Laide Daramola

Email: [email protected]

