Beauty Hut Africa Announces Second Edition of the Beauty Hut Women’s Grant, Powered by Busha

Beauty Hut Africa, one of the leading beauty distribution and retail company in Nigeria, is proud to announce the second edition of the Beauty Hut Women’s Grant, powered by Busha themed Give to Gain in alignment with International Women’s Day 2026.

Building on the landmark success of last year’s inaugural grant, which saw hundred of applications and crowned Estebare as the ₦2,000,000 grand prize winner, with Cilsets and Muna & Luchi recognized as first and second runners-up respectively, this year’s program is designed to be bigger, bolder, and more impactful.

The grant is open to operational, female-led beauty businesses across Nigeria, and will award funding, mentorship, and unprecedented visibility to the next generation of women scaling in the beauty industry.

Women are the backbone of Africa’s beauty economy, running 58% of SMEs on the continent and the overwhelming majority of businesses in the beauty sector. Yet access to funding, mentorship, and the right networks remains one of the biggest barriers to sustainable growth. With Nigeria’s beauty industry projected to reach ₦6.5 billion by 2030, female entrepreneurs are poised to capture this growth and the Beauty Hut Women’s Grant exists to ensure they have everything they need to do it.

“Our first grant showed us what’s possible when you bet on women. Hundreds of applications came in through word of mouth alone, that tells us everything. These women are ready. Now it’s our job to match their ambition with the resources they deserve, and partnering with Busha this year means we can do exactly that.” — Subuola Oyeleye, Founder & CEO, Beauty Hut Africa

The Beauty Hut Women’s Grant powered by Busha is a competitive grant opportunity for operational, female-led businesses across the beauty sector, from skincare and haircare to beauty-adjacent wellness and retail.

“At Busha, we believe financial empowerment is the foundation of everything and that belief has no greater expression than backing women who are building something real. The Beauty Hut Women’s Grant is exactly the kind of initiative we want to power. These entrepreneurs represent the future of African beauty, and we are proud to help make that future possible.”— Michael Adeyiri, Co-Founder & CEO at Busha

The second edition raises the stakes across every dimension. This year features support for more businesses, live pitching, hands-on workshops, and an industry-leading panel of judges drawn from top entrepreneurs, investors, and beauty sector leaders. The programme culminates in a live grant award ceremony in April, where finalists present their businesses to a panel of expert judges and winners will be announced.

Eligibility Criteria

Business must be founded by a woman or have at least one founder who identifies as a woman.

Must be a legally registered business (sole proprietorship, partnership, LLC, etc.) or demonstrate a clear path to registration.

Business must be registered or operating in Nigeria.

The business should have been operational for at least 6 months by the application deadline.

Applicants must have a clear plan for how they will use the grant funds.

Winner Prizes

Grand Prize (1st Place): ₦3,000,000

Second Place: ₦2,000,000

Third Place: ₦1,000,000

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Applications close Thursday March 26th, 2026

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