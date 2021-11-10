Connect with us

Events Music

Wizkid and Tems Get 5 Nominations Each for the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards

Events

Register for the Kafawa Training Program hosted by 'My World of Bags' in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation

Events

Lush Hair Nigeria created an Experience to Remember at the Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Events

Aize Muhammed Paul's Solo Photography Exhibition was a fusion of Art, Fashion and Tech | See Beautiful Photos

Events Promotions

Coca-Cola launches its New and Powerful Brand Philosophy - Real Magic + a short Film titled 'One Coke away from each other'

Events

Catch up on the Vibrant 'Dia de los Muertos' Celebration Hosted by #VolcanTequilaLagos

Events

Here's Your Chance to Register for Africa Teens Summit 2021! See The Speakers

Events

Here's How You Can Register for the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference & Awards

Events

All the Stunning Fashion Moments in the OPPO Reno Experience Studio at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Events

A Taste of Culture: Suzuki by CFAO treats Customers to an exquisite Halloween party

Events

Wizkid and Tems Get 5 Nominations Each for the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Black Entertainment Television (BET) released the official nominations for the 2021 Soul Train Awards. The awards recognises the best in Soul and R&B. Nigerian stars, Wizkid and Tems, shone with five nominations each.

Three-time GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Maxwell, will receive the ‘Legend’ award while award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur and author, Ashanti, will be the recipient of the ‘Lady of Soul’ honour at the award show. Both showed their gratitude and elation on being recognised.

Maxwell said:

It’s an honour to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” said Maxwell. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.

Ashanti had this to say:

I’m honoured to be recognised as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honouree. This is a full circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate

H.E.R. leads the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” nominations with an impressive eight nominations for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2),’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year’.

Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nominations with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan’s nominations include ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Chris Brown’s nods include ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year’.

Wizkid and Tems are the third highest with five nominations each, in categories: ‘Song of the year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Video of the Year’, ‘Ashford and Simpson’s Songwriter’s award’, ‘Best Collaboration’ among others, followed by Blxst with four nominations. Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nominations.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented,

Congratulations to all the nominees. We are proud to see diversity with African artists leading with nominations, and are thrilled to celebrate the best in soul music at the iconic television show’s 50th anniversary. The “Soul Train Awards” continues to recognize the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists.

Dynamic best-friend duo, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will return as co-hosts of the 2021 “Soul Train Awards,” bringing their irreplaceable energy and hilarious comedic talents to this year’s show.

The “Soul Train Awards” presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” premieres Monday, 29 November at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) and will repeat the same day at 19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress
css.php