Register for the Kafawa Training Program hosted by ‘My World of Bags’ in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation

My World of Bags, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, announced the launch of ‘Kafawa’, a training initiative designed to bridge the skills gap in the leather and non-leather manufacturing industry. My World of Bags, the parent company of FemiHandbags, one of Africa’s leading luxury accessory brands, is partnering with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works to upskill hundreds of Nigerian youths and connect them to work opportunities in the creative sector.

Kafawa, which means ‘establishment’ in Hausa, will kick-off its pilot edition in Oyo state and will launch a series of intensive courses in hard and soft skills. The goal is to empower and establish a highly skilled generation of youth to enhance the quality of workmanship in Nigeria – and Africa’s leather and non-leather industries.

The first cohort of trainees selected based on their passion, availability, and readiness to strive for better, have officially been on-boarded into the Kafawa Training Program and are very eager to begin a journey that will involve intensive training over a period of 3-4 months. Application for the next cohort will be open in March 2022.

Media Enquiries

programs @myworldofbags.com and enquiries @kafawa.com

