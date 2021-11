Banky W returns with a new single titled “JO” off his highly anticipated eighth studio album “The Bank Statement.”

Produced by veteran beatmaker and singer Cobhams Asuquo, “JO” serves as Banky’s second single for 2021, and a follow-up to “Final Say“.

Listen to the “JO” below:

Stream on Digital Platforms

Check out for a sneak peek behind the scene:

Photo Credit: bankywellington