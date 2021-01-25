Banky W is Ready to Drop a New Single & Music Video (And an Album too!)

Banky W lovers get in here!

The singer-songwriter and rapper, has revealed he will be following up his latest single “Talk and Do” featuring 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Seun Kuti, Brookstone and LCGC with new music titled “Final Say” along with its visuals in February.

The new song “Final Say” is produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

The singer also shared that he has a new album “The Bank Statement” in the oven and we cannot wait to take all that he’s serving. Banky W made the announcement on Twitter writing,

I just want to check something… anyone ready for this? New song and video now loading, new album in the oven. #FinalSay #TheBankStatementsAlbum #newmusic #newmusicvideo

Photo Credit: @bankywellington