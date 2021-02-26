Connect with us

New Music: Banky W – Final Say

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Banky W has finally served up his highly anticipated new single “Final Say“, produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

The new song comes after the singer welcomed his first child with wifey Adesua Etomi-Wellington. He says,

God had the Final Say. And I don’t know what you’re praying or hoping for… but I do know that God is still in the business of answering prayers, and if you can trust Him, and place your faith in the Giver, not in your preferred timing of His gift, nothing is impossible. If He could do this for us, please believe He can do anything for you.

Listen to the track below:

