New Video: Banky W – Final Say

3 hours ago

Banky W has dropped the official video for his latest track “Final Say“, produced by Cobhams Asoquo.

Banky says,

Our hearts are full. Our joy knows no bounds. And I pray that in these incredibly tough, dark and challenging times, our story, this song and video will put a smile on your face, a pep in your step and a glimmer of hope in your heart.

The video was directed by the Oladayo and stars Banky W’s sunshine Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who is “looking FIIIINE AS WINE while 6 months pregnant with Zaiah.”

Watch the new video below:

