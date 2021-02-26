New Video: Banky W – Final Say

Banky W has dropped the official video for his latest track “Final Say“, produced by Cobhams Asoquo.

Banky says,

Our hearts are full. Our joy knows no bounds. And I pray that in these incredibly tough, dark and challenging times, our story, this song and video will put a smile on your face, a pep in your step and a glimmer of hope in your heart.

The video was directed by the Oladayo and stars Banky W’s sunshine Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who is “looking FIIIINE AS WINE while 6 months pregnant with Zaiah.”

Watch the new video below: