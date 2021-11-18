Davido is Dropping New Music Tonight + Some of the Funniest Reactions to His Mega Birthday Fundraiser

Whoop whoop! Afrobeats singer Davido has announced he will be releasing a new song this midnight, 19th of November, ahead of his birthday celebration on the 21st.

He shared the surprising news on his official Instagram page on Thursday night saying, “NEW MUSIC AT MIDNIGHT W.A.T #championsound”

This comes off the back of his massive birthday fundraiser which caused a stir on the internet throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Ahead of his birthday, on the 21st of November, Davido shared a video on social media calling on every artist he has ever given a hit song and everyone he has given a helping hand to send him money.

What started off as a joke on Wednesday, 17th of November turned out to be a mega fundraiser for the award-winning superstar. He amassed over 20 million naira in tles than an hour.

He took it a step further when he started directly calling out his friends, celebrities from various industries as well as clubs he has visited and brands he represents as an ambassador, challenging them to send him nothing less than 1,000,000 each. Many of them complied.

In about 24 hours, Davido received over 171,000,000 naira from numerous people who also made sure to tell how kind the Afrobeats heavyweight has been to many. Some of these celebrities include Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Naira Marley, Dorathy Bachor, Fireboy DML, Rema, Peruzzi, Sydney Talker, CKay, Jude Okoye, Falz, Poco Lee, Pasuma, Larry Gaaga, Sophia Momodu, Seyi Tinubu and many others.

Countless people showed their love and support for the singer, with some exceeding the 1,000,000 naira target, and others sending what they could afford. As usual,

reactions trail viral events and below are some of the funniest ways people are reacting to Davido’s mega birthday fundraiser:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ones ‘patiently’ waiting for their birthday:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the most recent update on Davido’s birthday fundraiser:

Photo Credit: @davido | @iakptin