Connect with us

Music Scoop

Davido is Dropping New Music Tonight + Some of the Funniest Reactions to His Mega Birthday Fundraiser

Music Scoop

Happy Birthday + Reunion to Mr P & Rudeboy! Here are 20 P-Square Hits We Can't Forget

Music

New Video: WSTRN feat. Fireboy DML - Be My Guest

Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Fireboy DML - Running

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Peter & Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Music

Watch Bez perform "Loving No One Else" on Glitch Africa

Music Scoop

New Video: Buju - Never Stopped

BN TV Music

Watch Laycon break down the lyrics of "Verified" on Accelerate TV

Music

New Music + Video: Chee - Mu Na Chi Mu So

Music Scoop

Timi Dakolo is Dropping New Music Soon! See BTS Moments from "Obim" Video Shoot

Music

Davido is Dropping New Music Tonight + Some of the Funniest Reactions to His Mega Birthday Fundraiser

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Whoop whoop! Afrobeats singer Davido has announced he will be releasing a new song this midnight, 19th of November, ahead of his birthday celebration on the 21st. 

He shared the surprising news on his official Instagram page on Thursday night saying, “NEW MUSIC AT MIDNIGHT W.A.T #championsound”

This comes off the back of his massive birthday fundraiser which caused a stir on the internet throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Ahead of his birthday, on the 21st of November, Davido shared a video on social media calling on every artist he has ever given a hit song and everyone he has given a helping hand to send him money.

What started off as a joke on Wednesday, 17th of November turned out to be a mega fundraiser for the award-winning superstar. He amassed over 20 million naira in tles than an hour.

He took it a step further when he started directly calling out his friends, celebrities from various industries as well as clubs he has visited and brands he represents as an ambassador, challenging them to send him nothing less than 1,000,000 each. Many of them complied.

 

In about 24 hours, Davido received over 171,000,000 naira from numerous people who also made sure to tell how kind the Afrobeats heavyweight has been to many. Some of these celebrities include Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Naira Marley, Dorathy Bachor, Fireboy DML, Rema, Peruzzi, Sydney Talker, CKay, Jude Okoye, Falz, Poco Lee, Pasuma, Larry Gaaga, Sophia Momodu, Seyi Tinubu and many others.

Countless people showed their love and support for the singer, with some exceeding the 1,000,000 naira target, and others sending what they could afford. As usual,

reactions trail viral events and below are some of the funniest ways people are reacting to Davido’s mega birthday fundraiser:

The ones ‘patiently’ waiting for their birthday:

Here’s the most recent update on Davido’s birthday fundraiser:

Photo Credit: @davido | @iakptin

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin

Ermann Zannou Is Saving Lives With Stainless Steel Stoves – Here’s How
css.php