Build-A-Thon: Federal Government to Initiate 4 Days of Immersive Learning for Students

…in Owerri, Maiduguri and Abeokuta | January 22nd – 25th
Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy is launching its Build-A-Thon programme for secondary school students. The 4-day programme, which is scheduled to take place from January 22nd to 25th, 2024, will involve 1,500 students from 150 schools across three locations: Owerri, Maiduguri, and Abeokuta.

Build-A-Thon is an ecosystem offering various learning opportunities including DIY boxes, technology labs, and workshops to enhance students’ skills. Outstanding teams in different locations and categories will be recognised, including the Most Innovative Design, the Most Sustainable Project, and an award for the project with the most utility.

In collaboration with the UK-based NGO, Raspberry Pi Foundation and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the program aims to foster critical thinking and teamwork among students through dynamic technology collaboration. During the event, participants will have the opportunity to network, learn, and build innovative projects.

While speaking about the initiative, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani shared the importance of raising a more technologically aware generation.

“We believe strongly that technology will play an important role in our growth as a nation; therefore, we are equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the digital era.”

“We are committed to raising more technologically aware adults, and only through initiatives such as this, where students learn in a structured environment, are we able to achieve that. We believe there are a lot of amazing minds in Nigeria who will do great things if given the opportunity, and that’s what we’re giving them—an opportunity.”

The Build-A-Thon is another initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy’s dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria’s digital economy in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

By equipping students with essential skills and exposing them to the vibrant world of maker culture, the program aims to inspire them to become the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

Related Topics:
