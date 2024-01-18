BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***


Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734


Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Half Mask : IndiviDUALity By Phisha (Art Exhibition)

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024 – Saturday, January 20 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Kokopelli Art Gallery, 17 Ademola Street, Ikoyi . Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Vibes Vault

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 10 AM
VenueBase Lounge, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE

CREATOUR – 3 Days Travel Creative Masterclass.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024 – Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Ibeju Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Griizy Pool Party

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Haris Hotel
RSVPHERE

Rockstar Riddim

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 16B University Road
RSVPHERE

Lofty Heights Conference 2024

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time: 9 AM
VenuePistis Hub, Maryland Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Inter Lagos NNL: Inter Lagos FC Vs Warri Wolves FC

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time: 1 PM
VenueOnikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 3024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueJohnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVPHERE

