Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Half Mask : IndiviDUALity By Phisha (Art Exhibition)
Date: Friday, January 19, 2024 – Saturday, January 20 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Kokopelli Art Gallery, 17 Ademola Street, Ikoyi . Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Vibes Vault
Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Base Lounge, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE
CREATOUR – 3 Days Travel Creative Masterclass.
Date: Friday, January 19, 2024 – Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Ibeju Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Griizy Pool Party
Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Haris Hotel
RSVP: HERE
Rockstar Riddim
Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 16B University Road
RSVP: HERE
Lofty Heights Conference 2024
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Pistis Hub, Maryland Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Inter Lagos NNL: Inter Lagos FC Vs Warri Wolves FC
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, January 23, 3024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE