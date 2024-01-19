24 Nights of Uninterrupted Fun: Vaniti Lagos Took Detty December to Another Level

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Vaniti is celebrating a remarkable milestone as the first club in Lagos to offer 24 consecutive nights of uninterrupted entertainment from sunset to sunrise during the festive month of December. This is said to be a testament to Vaniti’s dedication to reshaping the nightlife landscape in the city, providing party enthusiasts with an unmatched fusion of luxury and non-stop entertainment.

The lifestyle haven fully embraced the festive spirit of December and committed to an uninterrupted flow of entertainment. As night seamlessly melded with day, each evening became an immersive experience within the club’s vibrant borders, curating a diverse musical lineup featuring industry icons like the charismatic Phyno, the burgeoning talent Ruger, Odumodu Black, and the sensational Shallipopi. Legendary figures like Fuji maestro Kwam 1 and the versatile Peruzzi graced the stage, ensuring an endless flow of vibes that resonated with the eclectic audience.

Amidst the performances, Vaniti is said to have elevated the nights with opulence. Exclusive VIP sections with panoramic views and meticulously crafted cocktails adorned the venue, enhancing the overall sensory journey.

Vaniti’s 24-day Detty December is said to have been a fusion of entertainment, luxury, and cultural phenomena. It showcased the venue’s prowess as a nightlife destination but also established it as a trendsetter, pushing the boundaries of Lagos’ nightlife experience.

Vaniti promises more moments in the upcoming nights.



