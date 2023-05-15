AMVCA9 nominees Tobi Bakre, Chidi Mokeme, Toolz, Toni Tones cover the Special Issue of Guardian Life Magazine

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is back and this year’s edition is expected to be even more splendid.

For a special edition dedicated to the widely acclaimed awards show, Guardian Life Magazine sat with some of this year’s nominees. The interview featured Chidi Mokeme, Scarlet Gomez, Tobi Bakre, Ini Dinma–Okojie, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Toni Tones, and Toolz.

During the interview, the stars spoke about various aspects of their nominated characters, including how they handled the demands of the role, how they prepared for their roles, their interpretations of the characters, as well as the emotional and physical strain experienced while playing the roles.

The nominees also shared their excitement at being nominated and how they welcomed the honour.

Check out their photos below:



Read the full interview here.

Credits:

Photography: @rockyemmyphotography