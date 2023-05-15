BN TV
Have You Watched Steve Chuks’ “Rich Housewives of Anambra”? Here’s Your Chance to Binge
Steve Chuks has released the reunion episode of his hilarious web series, “Rich Housewives Of Anambra.”
The show, designed to mimic a reality series, features various characters such as Madam Gold, played by Steve Chuks himself, and other cast members, Tracey George, Chioma Okafor, Vivian Fareedah Metchie, Cathyz Code, and Ekene Nna-Udosen. The characters engage in hilariously witty and caustic conversations, gossip, and quarrels around wealth, luxury, and social status.
Catch up on all the episodes and the reunion episode below: