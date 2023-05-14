Stephanie Linus, RMD & Igodye Pay Tribute To Saint Obi Following His Sad Passing

Veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has passed on. The news of his demise was confirmed by Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), another veteran Nollywood actor who wrote a tribute post expressing his shock. RMD said that he had heard the news from a mutual friend, Zik Zulu, a few days earlier, but they had both been in denial and promised to find out more details. However, the news was confirmed to him again the following day.

Fans of Saint Obi, who grew up watching him in movies such as “State of Emergency,” “Executive Crime,” “Sakobi, the Snake Girl,” “Goodbye Tomorrow,” and “Heart of Gold,” took to social media to express their love and condolences after hearing the news of his passing.

See some tributes below:

