Essenza Teams up with Bamboo to Giveaway Stocks, Free Gifts and Discounts as rewards

For Bamboo and Essenza, it’s all about maintaing beauty while securing your bag ladies!

On March 29th, 2022, Bamboo and Essenza announced that they are teaming up to offer stocks, gifts and discounts. In a campaign tagged ‘Be Your Own’, the companies aim to empower the 21st century African woman by rewarding their customers with irresistible prizes worth millions starting from International Women’s Month all the way through June 2022.

The campaign officially launched with a video featuring popular actress and movie director, Eku Edewor, announcing that Essenza, a leading retailer of luxury products, and Bamboo, a leading investment platform that gives Africans access to invest in over 3,500 companies listed on the U.S stock market, are coming together to give away free stocks from beauty companies like Ulta and Estee Lauder, discounts on beauty products and free beauty products.

To qualify for the freebies from Essenza and Bamboo, you can either visit any of the selected Essenza physical stores or shop online and buy items worth over N50,000 to claim your free stock from Bamboo, or download the Bamboo app and trade up to $100 to get discounts and free gifts from Essenza.

The offer lasts till the end of June 2022, so ladies, go and be your own!

