Connect with us

Promotions

Essenza Teams up with Bamboo to Giveaway Stocks, Free Gifts and Discounts as rewards

Promotions

Apply Now for the 4th Cohort of Terraskills Website Design Training in Abuja | See Details

Promotions

Experience Sweet Sensations as ColdStone Creamery introduces New Flavours & Amazing Deals this April

Events Promotions

Culture Resonates and the Pupils of Chrisland Schools are promoting Ethnic Inclusion with their Language, Art, Cultural Day

Inspired Promotions

Ingressive For Good in partnership with the Geneza School of Design set to empower 1000 African Women in Design

Events Promotions

#ToCuppyYourPVC: Cuppy pushes Students & Youths towards the 2023 Elections at the Student Voters Conference

Promotions

Here is how Bolt Food is helping Fitness-focused Food Brand, FitLife Café

Promotions

Clarence Seedorf set to visit Nigeria for the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour courtesy of Heineken | April 12th - 13th

Events Promotions

DO.II Designs hosts Interiors & Style Event! Here is how the DO.II Cocktail Evening went down

Promotions

Energy gAD vs. Do2dtun: The Evolution

Promotions

Essenza Teams up with Bamboo to Giveaway Stocks, Free Gifts and Discounts as rewards

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

For Bamboo and Essenza, it’s all about maintaing beauty while securing your bag ladies!

On March 29th, 2022, Bamboo and Essenza announced that they are teaming up to offer stocks, gifts and discounts. In a campaign tagged ‘Be Your Own’, the companies aim to empower the 21st century African woman by rewarding their customers with irresistible prizes worth millions starting from International Women’s Month all the way through June 2022.

The campaign officially launched with a video featuring popular actress and movie director, Eku Edewor, announcing that Essenza, a leading retailer of luxury products, and Bamboo, a leading investment platform that gives Africans access to invest in over 3,500 companies listed on the U.S stock market, are coming together to give away free stocks from beauty companies like Ulta and Estee Lauder, discounts on beauty products and free beauty products.

To qualify for the freebies from Essenza and Bamboo, you can either visit any of the selected Essenza physical stores or shop online and buy items worth over N50,000 to claim your free stock from Bamboo, or download the Bamboo app and trade up to $100 to get discounts and free gifts from Essenza.

For more information, visit the website here.
The offer lasts till the end of June 2022, so ladies, go and be your own!

Watch the video here:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

A new marketing superpower for this businessman: selling yogurt with music

Rita Chidinma: The Thing About Encouraging Women to Leave Abusive Relationships

Brain Okoli is Changing the Face of Media in the Southeast | by Dika Ofoma

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of a Loved One (2)

#BNxVisainNairobi: Everything I Was Up To At The Visa Innovation Studio Launch in Nairobi
css.php