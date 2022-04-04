Apply Now for the 4th Cohort of Terraskills Website Design Training in Abuja | See Details

Applications are now open for the 4th Cohort of Terraskills Website Design Training in Abuja

Grow your Web Design Skills

Master the visual art of web design with Terraskills training courses dedicated to teaching you interactive, responsive, and user-centered visual designs. Learn from industry experts on how to create beautiful websites that work across every device.

Level up your Web Design skills

Ready to take your web design skills to the next level? Dive into the course by registering below to learn from experts with real-world web design experience and also learn the latest principles and techniques today.

Date: 30th April – 18th June 2022 (Saturdays only, from 10 am – 1 pm)

Venue: No. 14, Sunyani Street, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja.

Register HERE

Fees: Early-bird: N50,000 (On/before 29th April, 2022).

Sponsored Content