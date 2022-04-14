OMOCares: Here are some Inspiring stories shared from OMO’s Everyone’s Mum campaign to Celebrate Mother’s Day

For this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, OMO recognized the mother figures who show love and care for every child in their community through the “Everyone’s Mum’ campaign. With a call to nominate remarkable mother figures across Nigeria, hundreds of entries were sent in to confirm and celebrate women who have played significant roles not just to their children, but to others they have met.

With winners across multiple states in Nigeria receiving personalized gifts from the brands, here are some of the inspiring stories that emerged through the competition that reflects the bond between mothers and children.

“I nominate my mum, Easter for her resilience. She is a mother of 9 children who went back to school after giving birth to her 9th child and graduated. She got a teaching job and singlehandedly train us and the neighbours’ children all the way to the tertiary level. Her resilience is an inspiration that reminds me that you can still achieve your dreams if you set your mind on it. Dearest Mum, I love you more each day I journey into motherhood. Every day, I realise the sacrifices you made to see us through. #OMOCares #OMOMothers” – Victoria James (Taraba State)

“I nominate mum Okoli, a teacher and a former colleague in my school. She is not only a hero but also a hero to young children. In my community, everyone considers her as “NNE UMUAKA”. During the lockdown and social restrictions due to the pandemic in 2020, she helped the young children who could not afford online classes with free lessons in her compound. Due to her love for children and passion for teaching, she didn’t stop even after the lockdown – she has continued till today. What she does is; she would supply her snacks to the school vendors and some shops in the morning, then come back home to wait for her school children for their after-school lessons. Before each class, she would share some snacks and water among them to eat. Her act of kindness has made all the children and the young youths love her. My daughter, who also benefits from her teaching, always says excellent things about her. #OMOCares #OMOMothers” – Oge Chukwu (Okota, Lagos State)

“I nominate my mother as Everyone’s Mum – the mother of all children. She is a mother of 5 and a widow who has taken it on herself to take care of those around her. She is very kind and loves people. She also loves to spend her time and money on people, even though she is busy and does not have enough money when she did not have it. Lastly, she ensures to always visit the old people’s homes in my state. #OMOCares #OMOMothers” – Stella Ikwuoma (Nnewi, Anambra State)

“I nominate my sister, a mother of two but she is fondly called “Mother Hen”. Back in the university, her room was where most of us stayed because she will always have food in her pot and she was ready to accommodate everybody.

She proceeded to NYSC where she continued feeding the underprivileged children on the street of Benue State. She bought some wheelchairs for the cripples on the street, and was recognized as The Best Corper of the year. Her home is for family and friends as we always drop off our kids during holidays. She’s a hardworking young lady and an inspiration to mothers. She is “Nne Ora nile”. #OMOCares #OMOMothers” – Oge Sylvanus (Lagos State)

“I nominate my superwoman-mummy, a woman who singlehandedly took care of 7 kids who are all graduates today. I hope I will be a wise mother to my children as you are to me. Whenever my mum travels home, she makes sure she brings one or two kids to train and help achieve their Secondary School Leaving Certificate – with just her food business! She has trained more than 15 children with most of them already married now. Where she sells food, the neighbors all benefited from her kind gesture, and that’s why she’s called ‘Mama Nnukwu’.

As a grandmother she’s perfect – always carries a smile on her face that brightens our day. When my kids are around, my mom I get to witness their unique relationship and the new memories they’re making. It’s a beautiful thing and something I can never take for granted. My Mom is my Hero. She deserves a medal because she never gives up. She made us look beautiful, strong and independent. I love you, mummy. #OMOCares #OMOMothers” – Amaechi Akano Ijeh (Lagos State)