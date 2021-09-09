Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Exclusive: TNC Africa’s Award-Winning YouTube Series - "Our Best Friend’s Wedding" Returns with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Leading the Cast

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: Michael's Freestyle is as Awesome as Expected

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Get the Tea on Triangles & more from the 11th Shine Ya Eye Secret Diary Session

Movies & TV Nollywood

First Look: See the Cast Posters for Season 2 of "Castle & Castle"

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Ladies' Lives Have Taken Several Turns! Don't Miss Episode 2 of "Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts"

Comedy Movies & TV

Officer Charity comes face to face with a native doctor in episode 11 of “Visa On Arrival"

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba's "King of Boys (2)" Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

BN TV Movies & TV

Take a Look at the Official Trailer for "Castle & Castle" Season 2

Movies & TV

#BBNaija6 Week 7: Emmanuel wins Head Of House + Whitemoney, Liquorose, Saga Up for Possible Eviction

Movies & TV Music Scoop

"We want to tell the story of a successful black woman" - DJ Zinhle on Her Upcoming Reality Show

Movies & TV

Exclusive: TNC Africa’s Award-Winning YouTube Series – “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Returns with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Leading the Cast

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Anyone who has been paying close attention to TNC Africa (formerly known as The Naked Convos) will know that they have been bringing the heat with their YouTube movies and series since they transformed to a content production company and we are here for it.

Following recent successes with series like Little Black Book and My Name is A-Zed, TNC Africa is back with the long-awaited second season of the award-winning, fan favourite show – Our Best Friend’s Wedding.

It’s been four years since we last caught up with the story of the three best friends – Charles, Jade and Kemi and a lot has changed.

Directed by Belinda Yanga who was also behind Little Black Book, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joins the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joins as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Other members of the cast include Eso Dike who plays the role of Ekeng, Adekanla Desalu as Captain, Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo as Muna, Marycolette Unamka as Onome, Sunshine Rosman as Clara and a special appearance for Nollywood veteran John Njamah who plays Shola.

That is quite a cast and judging by their recent series, we can only imagine the drama they have lined up. The season is set to launch in October and we hear there’s a trailer is coming soon so stay tuned.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?

Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys (2)” Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Act

Your Better Self with Akanna: Making a Baby is the Highest Form of Human Creativity

Chioma Momah: How to Make a Career Pivot Without Changing your Job
css.php