Arese Ugwu & Chinedum Ewuzie Discuss Nigeria's Exchange Rate & Fuel Subsidy Removal On the Smart Money Tribe Podcast

Tune in to the exciting Season 3 premiere of Smart Money Tribe podcast where Arese Ugwu and special guest host Chinedum Ewuzie tackle the hot-button topics of Nigeria’s fuel subsidy removal and the government’s exchange rate unification. Join them as they analyze the present impact, speculate on future ramifications, and share their optimism for the new government’s intervention to alleviate adverse effects and rising inflation. Don’t miss this insightful discussion on the Nigerian economy and the path forward in this new dispensation.

Watch the video below:

Listen to the audio only version here.

