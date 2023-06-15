Watch the Trailer for the Disney+ Sci-fi Fantasy Anthology “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”

Disney has released a trailer for “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” the sci-fi fantasy anthology series that includes 10 animated shorts from creators from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The stories feature bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The 10 films are: “Stardust” (Ahmed Teilab from Egypt), “Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer” (Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé from South Africa), “Hatima” (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane from South Africa), “Enkai” (Ng’endo Mukii from Kenya), “Moremi” (Shofela Coker from Nigeria), “Surf Sangoma” (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green from South Africa), “Mukudzei” (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove from Zimbabwe), “First Totem Problems” (Tshepo Moche from South Africa), “Herderboy” (Raymond Malinga from Uganda), and “You Give Me Heart” (Lesego Vorster from South Africa).

The anthology features a stellar cast that includes Florence Kasumba, Kehinde Bankole, Pearl Thusi, and Nasty C. Peter Ramsey, Tendayi Nyeke, and Anthony Silverston serve as executive producers on the project.

Watch the trailer below: