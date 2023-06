Episode four of the new and thrilling MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5) has been released.

In this episode, Things don’t go as planned for Simi & Nasir, while Moh and Sopuru face off over her feminist inclinations and life goals, and there is a debate on gender roles at Kuramo High. Meanwhile, Haalel feels her relationship with Praise is spiralling and she begs Sheila for a job for him.

Watch: