Kehinde Bankole Joins the Cast of Disney’s Animated Anthology “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”

Kehinde Bankole has joined the cast of “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” a 10-part Disney+ Original series of premium original films inspired by Africa’s unique histories and cultures.

The “Blood Sisters” actress was announced as one of the cast members, along with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress Florence Kasumba, South African rapper and “Blood & Water” actor Nasty C.

According to Variety, never-before-seen artwork from the series earned loud cheers and acclaim from the Annecy audience on Wednesday, during the ongoing Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This animated anthology brings together a new generation of animation stars and creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt, who will offer their ideas to take viewers across the globe on a wild voyage into Africa’s future. These action-packed sci-fi and fantasy stories present bold visions of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters imagined from uniquely African perspectives.

Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) will serve as executive producer for the anthology, with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston as supervising producers.

Read more on “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” here.