BN TV
Saskay sets the record straight with Jaypaul & Cross in Episode 10 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show
Saskay sets the record straight with an aggrieved Jaypaul and confronts Cross about a case of a leaked voice note. Episode 10 started with a clip of Saskay and Peace discussing Saskay’s situation with Jaypaul. Saskay was saying it was beginning to overwhelm her.
When Jaypaul spent his hard earned money to get Saskay flowers.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
And then there were moments between Saskay and Cross too.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Just remembered that “Saskay, World Cup” comment by Peace, or was it Arin? 😄#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Saskay said she was trying to strike a balance with both men – Jaypaul and Cross. In hindsight, she said it might not have been the best decision at the time. Jaypaul said he looked forward to a beautiful friendship with Saskay outside the house; he wanted to see her win. But that didn’t happen.
After hearing comments about him and Saskay outside the house, he wanted Saskay to come out and say “Jaypaul was a great person” but that didn’t happen. “All I heard was ‘who is Jaypaul?’ and that hurt me.”
Saskay said she was shocked by Jaypaul’s comments; called him a liar. She said at every interview, she referred to Jaypaul as her friend. Saskay said Jaypaul asked for a relationship one time. Jaypaul disagrees and said that the conversation never happened.
Where are you guys now?
Jaypaul: We just see and say hi. A friend checks up on their friend. I check up on her, she doesn’t. I don’t think we’re friends.
Saskay: I do check up on him…. I’ve never denied you!#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Cross said he liked Saskay enough to want to have something with her. On how he was with other women in the house, he said: “It’s a game. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket.”
“Saskay, World Cup” 🏆 #BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/wCeFWuOgEI
Which leaked voicenote are they talking about oh?#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
You people are stressing Cross oh 😭#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/kwuEDqp68l
#CrossKay shippers sent gifts too? Including a 20 million Naira gift? 😳
Cross said he rejected all.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
20 million Naira gift eh!
Cross said he also rejected a joint endorsement deal for he and Saskay as well as a proposal for them to be in a music video together.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/puEOAMLGp2
Cross saw Saskay and Angel urgently in one midnight before his 7/8am flight.
Ladies, if he cared, he would. 😭#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
E don cast. Last Last!
Cross apologised though.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Watch the recap below: