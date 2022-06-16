Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Saskay sets the record straight with Jaypaul & Cross in Episode 10 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

BN TV Living Relationships

Stephanie & Tolly T talk Dating as a Black Woman on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

BN TV Music

Watch Rema's Live Performance of "Calm Down" on Glitch Africa

BN TV

Are Men Praised for Doing the Bare Minimum? Marcy & Diana Share Their Thoughts on "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Living

Try out this Mouth-watering Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe From The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Scoop

Falz talks New Album "Bahd", Relationship & Activism in this Beat99.9 FM Interview

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Give Insights Into Their Characters in Upcoming Thriller "Glamour Girls"

BN TV Music

Listen to Adekunle Gold's Beautiful Cover of “Yellow” By Coldplay

BN TV

Dr Sid talks Life, Love & Filmmaking On Lilian's Couch | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Living

This DIY Aloe Vera Pre-Poo Treatment by Sharon Nwosu is Perfect for 4C Hair | Watch

BN TV

Saskay sets the record straight with Jaypaul & Cross in Episode 10 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Saskay sets the record straight with an aggrieved Jaypaul and confronts Cross about a case of a leaked voice note. Episode 10 started with a clip of Saskay and Peace discussing Saskay’s situation with Jaypaul. Saskay was saying it was beginning to overwhelm her.

Saskay said she was trying to strike a balance with both men – Jaypaul and Cross. In hindsight, she said it might not have been the best decision at the time. Jaypaul said he looked forward to a beautiful friendship with Saskay outside the house; he wanted to see her win. But that didn’t happen.

After hearing comments about him and Saskay outside the house, he wanted Saskay to come out and say “Jaypaul was a great person” but that didn’t happen. “All I heard was ‘who is Jaypaul?’ and that hurt me.”

Saskay said she was shocked by Jaypaul’s comments; called him a liar. She said at every interview, she referred to Jaypaul as her friend. Saskay said Jaypaul asked for a relationship one time. Jaypaul disagrees and said that the conversation never happened.

 

Cross said he liked Saskay enough to want to have something with her. On how he was with other women in the house, he said: “It’s a game. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

Watch the recap below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?

Comet Nwosu: How To Know You’re Mentally Inhibited

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle June Edition Is…

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Delegation That is Destroying Our Democracy
css.php