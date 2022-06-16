Saskay sets the record straight with Jaypaul & Cross in Episode 10 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Saskay sets the record straight with an aggrieved Jaypaul and confronts Cross about a case of a leaked voice note. Episode 10 started with a clip of Saskay and Peace discussing Saskay’s situation with Jaypaul. Saskay was saying it was beginning to overwhelm her.

When Jaypaul spent his hard earned money to get Saskay flowers.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 15, 2022

Saskay said she was trying to strike a balance with both men – Jaypaul and Cross. In hindsight, she said it might not have been the best decision at the time. Jaypaul said he looked forward to a beautiful friendship with Saskay outside the house; he wanted to see her win. But that didn’t happen.

After hearing comments about him and Saskay outside the house, he wanted Saskay to come out and say “Jaypaul was a great person” but that didn’t happen. “All I heard was ‘who is Jaypaul?’ and that hurt me.”

Saskay said she was shocked by Jaypaul’s comments; called him a liar. She said at every interview, she referred to Jaypaul as her friend. Saskay said Jaypaul asked for a relationship one time. Jaypaul disagrees and said that the conversation never happened.

Where are you guys now? Jaypaul: We just see and say hi. A friend checks up on their friend. I check up on her, she doesn’t. I don’t think we’re friends. Saskay: I do check up on him…. I’ve never denied you!#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 15, 2022

Cross said he liked Saskay enough to want to have something with her. On how he was with other women in the house, he said: “It’s a game. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

20 million Naira gift eh! Cross said he also rejected a joint endorsement deal for he and Saskay as well as a proposal for them to be in a music video together.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/puEOAMLGp2 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 15, 2022

Cross saw Saskay and Angel urgently in one midnight before his 7/8am flight. Ladies, if he cared, he would. 😭#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunionShow #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 15, 2022

Watch the recap below: