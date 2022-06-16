Are Men Praised for Doing the Bare Minimum? Marcy & Diana Share Their Thoughts on “Naija Girls Dish”

The conversation around toxic masculinity and the vast difference in how the boy children are raised in sharp contrast to the way the females are raised could be quite unsettling. Particularly in the African setting. In this episode of “Naija Girls Dish,” Marcy and Diana talked about men being praised for doing the smallest things in society.

From personal experiences to societal views, these ladies are trashing the stereotypical and traditional views in our society.

Watch the full conversation here: