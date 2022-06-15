Try out this Mouth-watering Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe From The Kitchen Muse

If you’re a fan of quick and delicious meals, then this Chicken Pepper Soup recipe is a must-try. It is a hearty meal that is loaded with bold, spicy flavours. In this video, The Kitchen Muse shares a step-by-step process of the making of this meal.

You’ll need:

1kg Chicken

Irish potatoes

Carrots

Red and yellow habanero

Pepper soup spice

Crayfish powder

Ginger

Chicken seasoning

Salt

Scent leaves

Onions

Watch the full video here