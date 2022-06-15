BN TV
Try out this Mouth-watering Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe From The Kitchen Muse
If you’re a fan of quick and delicious meals, then this Chicken Pepper Soup recipe is a must-try. It is a hearty meal that is loaded with bold, spicy flavours. In this video, The Kitchen Muse shares a step-by-step process of the making of this meal.
You’ll need:
1kg Chicken
Irish potatoes
Carrots
Red and yellow habanero
Pepper soup spice
Crayfish powder
Ginger
Chicken seasoning
Salt
Scent leaves
Onions
Watch the full video here