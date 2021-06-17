“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” – A Ten-Part Animated Anthology from these African Creators is Coming to Disney+

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”, a Disney+ Original ten-part collection of premium original films inspired by Africa’s diverse histories and cultures is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in late 2022.

This animated anthology connects a new wave of animation stars and creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt, who will bring their unique visions to take audiences around the world on a wildly entertaining ride into Africa’s future.

These action-packed sci-fi and fantasy stories present bold visions of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters imagined from uniquely African perspectives.

Oscar winning director Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) will serve as executive producer for the anthology, with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston as supervising producers. Triggerfish will be the lead studio for the anthology, working in collaboration with animation studios across the continent and globally.

“We are bringing the work of a visionary new generation of African filmmakers to Disney+. In addition to delivering thrilling animation for fans of all ages, this collection of ten original films taps into the Afrofuturism phenomenon which was turbo-charged by Marvel’s Black Panther and reflects Disney’s ongoing commitment to partnering with the leading global talent to tell the stories of the world from fresh and authentic points of view,” commented Michael Paull, President, Disney+ and ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company.

Supervising Producer for Triggerfish, Tendayi Nyeke said,“Kizazi Moto derives from the Swahili phrase ‘kizazi cha moto’ which literally translates as ‘fire generation’, capturing the passion, innovation and excitement this new cohort of African filmmakers is ready to bring to the world. ‘Moto’ also means fire in several other African languages, from Rwanda’s Kinyarwanda to Shona, a Zimbabwean language, speaking to the pan-African spirit we hope this anthology embodies.”

“I’m really pleased to part of a ground-breaking, fresh and exciting project that’s aimed at exposing the world to a whole new wave of creativity and invention from a place that is just ready to explode onto the world animation scene. The films in the anthology kind of run the gamut when it comes to science fiction. There are stories that touch on other worlds, time travel, and alien beings, but all of these genre conventions are seen through an African lens that makes them totally new. I can’t wait for people to have their minds blown and say ‘I want more!’” also commented Peter Ramsey, Executive Producer.

For the development and production of “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”, more than 70 leading directors and creators across the continent were invited to pitch their ideas, after a multi-year research phase that included input from Ghanian comic book blogger Kadi Tay, award-winning Congolese animation supervisor Sidney Kimbo-Kintombo (“Avengers: Endgame”) and Namibian-South African producer Bridget Pickering (“Hotel Rwanda”).

The process was curated and produced by the team at Triggerfish, including Supervising Producer Tendayi Nyeke, Head of Development Anthony Silverston and Kevin Kriedemann, who proposed the initial idea for the anthology. 15 shortlisted projects were mentored by Academy Award-winning director Peter Ramsey and the creative teams from Triggerfish and Disney.

The final 10 films are chosen from Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Terence Neale (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa).

Each film will be roughly ten minutes long, and together will comprise a feature-length anthology of original animation that will be released as a Disney+ Original across the globe