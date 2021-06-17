Tomike Adeoye Has The Cutest Pregnancy Glow

Tomike Adeoye is getting ready to become a mother, and she’s looking stunning as she does so.

In April, the actress and media personality revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Tosin, are expecting their first child. “I want to write something very sweet but the only caption coming to my head is your Olori Ebi don carry belle o,” she captioned the photos where she cradled her growing bump.

On her YouTube channel, she has been documenting her pregnant experience. From the moment she discovered she was expecting a baby to the moment she told her best friend and husband about the sweet news.

Such Aww-worthy moments!

Tomike and Tosin got married in April 2019 after being engaged on June 9, 2018.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!

Below are some of Tomike’s sweetest pregnancy moments.

