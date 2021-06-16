“Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Your Mother”: Uche Ogbodo’s Pens Love Letter to Her Daughter

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is the proud mother of a beautiful baby girl, Lumina. She recently shared her joy with the world with a post that confirmed her delivery date and the newborn’s weight on her Instagram page.

The new mum penned a letter to Lumina, who she called her little “bunny”.

“No Amount Of Pain Can Equal the Love I feel Holding You in my Arms my Brilliant Light @luminamaris,” she wrote. “I will Limp A million Miles, I will Crawl a million Miles if I have to, I will take another 1000 injections all over my body till I go numb with Pain, I will go through Hell and Back just to behold your beautiful Face my LUMINA.”

She went on to thank her baby girl for brightening her world with her brilliant light. “Thank you For Choosing Me to be your mother, thank you for Coming into our imperfect and Dark life to Brighten It with your Brilliant Light. Everybody Praise the Lord with me, for 🍾🍾🍾🍾#whatgodcannotdodoesnotexist.”