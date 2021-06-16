Cynthia Erivo to Star In & Produce Searchlight’s Remake of “The Rose”

Connect with us

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nigerian-British actress and singer, Cynthia Erivo, who recently starred in the drama series “Genius: Aretha,” is slated to feature in and produce the adaptation of the 1979 musical drama “The Rose,” alongside Solome Williams.

According to Deadline, “The Rose”, a 1979 Twentieth Century Fox musical romantic drama, follows a self-destructive female rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those around her. “While paying homage to the original, the film will put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame”.

The project has yet to be assigned a writer or director.

Cynthia Erivo rose to prominence after appearing in the Broadway version of “The Color Purple” from 2015 to 2017, for which she received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2016 and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2017.

She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her depiction of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the movie “Harriet; she also composed and sang the song “Stand Up” on the soundtrack, which earned her a nod for Best Original Song. She recently starred in the National Geographic miniseries Genius as American singer Aretha Franklin.

css.php