Will Wonder Ever Get this Big Break She's Craving? Catch Episode 5 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

13 seconds ago

Kuuku has some serious explaining to do! And will Wonder ever get this big break she’s craving for? There’s so much going on in episode 5 (To Catch a Cheater) of Red TV’s web series “Public Figure“.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below:

