Tomike Adeoye’s Reaction to Finding Out She’s Pregnant will make You Emotional

Tomike Adeoye documented her reaction after she found out she is pregnant, and she has now shared the vlog on YouTube. She says

Hey Family Members! Welcome back to our channel!! The title of this video says it all so I guess.. no long story today! lol. Watching/Editing this video made me cringe😂 It made me so shy in a type of way😂 anyway, it is what it is!

Watch the vlog below: