They’re Back! See How Some of the ‘Lockdown Geng’ Showed Up at #BBNaija Reunion Show Tonight
Your BBNaija Lockdown faves are back on your screens!
The Big Brother Naija season 5 Reunion Show has officially kicked off and we’re super excited we get to watch the housemates once more.
From the host with the most, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to the beautiful ladies and gentlemen who had the honour of reintroducing themselves to us, everyone came prepared to serve looks and we love them😍
Your favourites made unmissable statements on the premiere episode and we have some of their lovely looks here for you. Check them out.
Tolani Baj
Nengi
Wathoni
Vee
Lucy
Dorathy
Brighto
Neo
Ozo and Neo
Laycon
Prince
Praise
Photo Credit: @thedorathybachor, @iamlucyedet, @wathonianyansi, @nengiofficial, @tolanibaj, @neo_akofure, @princenelsonenwerem, @itslaycon, @brighto_