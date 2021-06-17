Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

They're Back! See How Some of the 'Lockdown Geng' Showed Up at #BBNaija Reunion Show Tonight

Movies & TV Scoop

"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire" - A Ten-Part Animated Anthology from these African Creators is Coming to Disney+

Movies & TV Scoop

Cynthia Erivo to Star In & Produce Searchlight's Remake of "The Rose"

BN TV Movies & TV

Will Wonder Ever Get this Big Break She's Craving? Catch Episode 5 of Red TV’s "Public Figure"

BN TV Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig has Some Things to Say about Renting Apartments & Living Alone as a Single Woman in Lagos

BN TV Movies & TV

Samuel Adeoye's Tale of 'Two Love Lost Friends', "Behind The Scene" is Inspired by True Events

Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Officially a Wrap on "Chief Daddy 2" & It's Coming to You Exclusively on Netflix

Movies & TV Music Promotions

Who'll WIN Nigerian Idol Season 6? Here's Your Guide to the Final 5 Contestants

BN TV Movies & TV

See More Teasers for gritty war tale – "Pillars Of Africa" starring Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Segun Arinze

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

"Insecure" Cast celebrate Last Day of Filming Season 5 with Emotional Farewell Messages

Movies & TV

They’re Back! See How Some of the ‘Lockdown Geng’ Showed Up at #BBNaija Reunion Show Tonight

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Your BBNaija Lockdown faves are back on your screens!

The Big Brother Naija season 5 Reunion Show has officially kicked off and we’re super excited we get to watch the housemates once more.

From the host with the most, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to the beautiful ladies and gentlemen who had the honour of reintroducing themselves to us, everyone came prepared to serve looks and we love them😍

Your favourites made unmissable statements on the premiere episode and we have some of their lovely looks here for you. Check them out.

Tolani Baj

Nengi

Wathoni

Vee

Lucy

Dorathy

Brighto

Neo

Ozo and Neo

Laycon

Prince

Praise

Photo Credit: @thedorathybachor, @iamlucyedet, @wathonianyansi, @nengiofficial, @tolanibaj, @neo_akofure, @princenelsonenwerem, @itslaycon, @brighto_

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Favour David-Bolade: Pursuing Fulfilment Instead of Success

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?

Dr. Folasade Alli: Are you Smiling your Way Through a Heart Attack?

Dennis Isong: Is it Better to Rent a Property or Buy it?

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it
Advertisement
css.php